OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Groschen 1865 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1865
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Oldenburg Groschen 1865 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Oldenburg Groschen 1865 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 14, 2018
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

