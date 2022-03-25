OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Groschen 1865 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1865
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
