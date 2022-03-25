Groschen 1865 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (2)