Groschen 1864 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 180. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition AU (3)