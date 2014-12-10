OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Groschen 1864 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1864
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 180. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
