OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Groschen 1864 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1864
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 180. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
Oldenburg Groschen 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 180 CZK
Oldenburg Groschen 1864 B at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1864 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

