Groschen 1858 B "Type 1858-1869" (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1)