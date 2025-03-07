flag
Groschen 1858 B "Type 1858-1869" (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Groschen 1858 B "Type 1858-1869" - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Groschen 1858 B "Type 1858-1869" - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,080,270

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

