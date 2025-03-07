OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Groschen 1858 B "Type 1858-1869" (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,080,270
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
