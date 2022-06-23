flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18,35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC720,150

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5426 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.

Сondition
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
SellerEmpire
DateFebruary 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1858 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1858All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg silver coinsOldenburg coins GroschenNumismatic auctions