Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5426 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (3)