Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18,35 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC720,150
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5426 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
