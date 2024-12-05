Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36579 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

