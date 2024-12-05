OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36579 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
