flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36579 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2017
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 18, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionPF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 27, 2015
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1858All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg silver coinsOldenburg coins 1/2 Silber GroschenNumismatic auctions