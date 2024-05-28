OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Schwaren 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,282 g
- Diameter16,28 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC144,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Schwaren
- Year1866
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
