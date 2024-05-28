flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1866 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1866 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16,28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC144,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1866
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 19, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

