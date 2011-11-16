flag
1 Schwaren 1865 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16,28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC108,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1865
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1865 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1865 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

