OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Schwaren 1865 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,282 g
- Diameter16,28 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC108,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Schwaren
- Year1865
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
