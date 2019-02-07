1 Schwaren 1864 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (1)