OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1864 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1864 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1864 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16,28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1864
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 7, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1864 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

