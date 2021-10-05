flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1860 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1860 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1860 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16,28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC288,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1860
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1860 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Denga1700 auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place October 5, 2021.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1860 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1860 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
SellerDenga1700
DateOctober 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
