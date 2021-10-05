1 Schwaren 1860 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1860 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Denga1700 auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place October 5, 2021.

Сondition No grade (1)