OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Schwaren 1860 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,282 g
- Diameter16,28 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC288,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Schwaren
- Year1860
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1860 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Denga1700 auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place October 5, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
