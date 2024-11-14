1 Schwaren 1859 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 550. Bidding took place November 14, 2024.

Сondition No grade (2)