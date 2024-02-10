OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Schwaren 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,282 g
- Diameter16,28 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,083,540
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Schwaren
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections