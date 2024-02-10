flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16,28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,083,540

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 B at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

