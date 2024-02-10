1 Schwaren 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)