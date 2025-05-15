flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1856 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1856 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1856
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1856 B at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1856 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

