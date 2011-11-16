flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1854 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1854 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1854 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1854
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1854 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
