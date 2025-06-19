3 Schwaren 1869 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

