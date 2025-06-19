flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

3 Schwaren 1869 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 3 Schwaren 1869 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 3 Schwaren 1869 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,846 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC96,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Schwaren
  • Year1869
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 125 CZK
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2013
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
