OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

3 Schwaren 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 3 Schwaren 1866 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 3 Schwaren 1866 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,846 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC36,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Schwaren
  • Year1866
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 4, 2022.

Сondition
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Zöttl - May 21, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1866 B at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
SellerZöttl
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

