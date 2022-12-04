OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
3 Schwaren 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,846 g
- Diameter21,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC36,000
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination3 Schwaren
- Year1866
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 4, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
