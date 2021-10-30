flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

3 Schwaren 1865 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 3 Schwaren 1865 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 3 Schwaren 1865 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,846 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Schwaren
  • Year1865
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3390 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1865 B at auction Coinhouse - October 30, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 30, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1865 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1865All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg copper coinsOldenburg coins 3 SchwarenNumismatic auctions