OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

3 Schwaren 1864 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 3 Schwaren 1864 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 3 Schwaren 1864 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Münzenhandel Kulturstiftung Schloss Herdringen

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,846 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Schwaren
  • Year1864
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 370. Bidding took place February 16, 2017.

Сondition
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1864 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMay 8, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 16, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 370 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
