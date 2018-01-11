3 Schwaren 1864 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 370. Bidding took place February 16, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (2)