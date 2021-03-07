OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
3 Schwaren 1862 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,846 g
- Diameter21,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC12,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination3 Schwaren
- Year1862
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3389 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
