flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

3 Schwaren 1862 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 3 Schwaren 1862 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 3 Schwaren 1862 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,846 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC12,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Schwaren
  • Year1862
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3389 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1862 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1862All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg copper coinsOldenburg coins 3 SchwarenNumismatic auctions