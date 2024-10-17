OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
3 Schwaren 1860 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,846 g
- Diameter21,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination3 Schwaren
- Year1860
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1860 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1802 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2024.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections