OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
3 Schwaren 1859 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,846 g
- Diameter21,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC432,120
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination3 Schwaren
- Year1859
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3388 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
