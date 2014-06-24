3 Schwaren 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place November 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)