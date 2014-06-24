flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

3 Schwaren 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 3 Schwaren 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 3 Schwaren 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: KM NUMIS

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,846 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC372,120

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Schwaren
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place November 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
SellerArs Time
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Schwaren 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

