3 Schwaren 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,846 g
- Diameter21,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC372,120
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination3 Schwaren
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Schwaren 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place November 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
