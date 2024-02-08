OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Birkenfeld 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,846 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections