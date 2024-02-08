flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Birkenfeld 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Birkenfeld 3 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Birkenfeld 3 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,846 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 3 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1858All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg copper coinsOldenburg coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions