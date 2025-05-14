flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1837 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC26,830

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1837
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1837. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
Service
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
SellerVL Nummus
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction WCN - November 3, 2022
SellerWCN
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1837 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 8, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price

