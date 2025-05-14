NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1837 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC26,830
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1837
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
