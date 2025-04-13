flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1833 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1833
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32629 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction WCN - May 17, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Klondike Auction - April 13, 2025
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Klondike Auction - April 13, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
1846 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction WCN - July 6, 2023
SellerWCN
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

