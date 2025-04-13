Thaler 1833 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32629 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

