NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1833 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1833
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32629 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
