Thaler 1832 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (19) XF (23) VF (14) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (3)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (17)

Naumann (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (3)

Via (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (2)