flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1832 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC567

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1832
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 782 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Naumann - December 3, 2023
SellerNaumann
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
SellerCayón
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
SellerRussian Heritage
DateJuly 15, 2023
ConditionXF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
SellerKatz
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction WCN - March 2, 2023
SellerWCN
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
SellerKatz
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction WCN - September 15, 2022
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1832All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins ThalerNumismatic auctions