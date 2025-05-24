NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1832 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC567
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1832
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123...4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections