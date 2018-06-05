flag
Thaler 1831 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1831
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2716 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1831 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1831 at auction Hess Divo - May 22, 2015
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 22, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Nassau Thaler 1831 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateNovember 30, 2013
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
SellerHess Divo
DateAugust 29, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 22, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

