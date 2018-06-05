NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1831 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1831
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2716 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.
For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
