Thaler 1818 CT PZ (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1818 with mark CT PZ. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (15) XF (7) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (11)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (12)

MDC Monaco (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)