Thaler 1818 CT PZ (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC4,500
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1818
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1818 with mark CT PZ. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
2970 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
