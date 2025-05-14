flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1818 CT PZ (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1818 CT PZ - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1818 CT PZ - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1818
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1818 with mark CT PZ. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
2970 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
SellerRauch
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction BAC - May 30, 2017
SellerBAC
DateMay 30, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 4, 2015
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Hess Divo - December 25, 2013
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 25, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1818 CT PZ at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

