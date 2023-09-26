NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1817 CT L (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC12,700
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1817
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1817 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
3853 $
Price in auction currency 3550 EUR
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
