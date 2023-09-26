Thaler 1817 CT L (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1817 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

