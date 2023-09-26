flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1817 CT L (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1817 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1817 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC12,700

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1817
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1817 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
3853 $
Price in auction currency 3550 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 21, 2021
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 3, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1817 CT L at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

