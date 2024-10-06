Kreuzer 1835 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2774 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (5)