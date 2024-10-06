NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1835 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,73 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1219 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC407,500
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1835
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2774 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections