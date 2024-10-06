flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1835 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1219 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC407,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1835
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2774 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

