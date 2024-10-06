flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1833 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1219 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,036,600

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1833
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
SellerMöller
DateApril 9, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Nassau Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
