NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1833 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,73 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1219 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,036,600
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1833
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
