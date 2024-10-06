NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1832-1835" (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,73 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1219 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC144,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1832
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
