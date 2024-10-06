flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1832-1835" (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1832-1835" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1832-1835" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1219 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC144,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1832
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1832 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1832 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Nassau Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1832All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions