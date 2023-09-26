flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1824 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,203)
  • Weight0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1218 g
  • Diameter14,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC564,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1824
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1824 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1824 at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

