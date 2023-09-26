NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1824 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,203)
- Weight0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1218 g
- Diameter14,4 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC564,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1824
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
