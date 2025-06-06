NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1839 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC108,109
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationGulden
- Year1839
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections