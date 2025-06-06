flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1839 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC108,109

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1839
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 12, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
SellerKatz
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - September 20, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

