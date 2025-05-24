flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1838 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC189,749

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1838
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1838. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMay 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

