NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1838 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC189,749
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationGulden
- Year1838
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
