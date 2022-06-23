6 Kreuzer 1839 (Nassau, William)

flag
Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC109,440

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1839
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

