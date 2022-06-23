NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1839 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC109,440
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1839
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
