6 Kreuzer 1838 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC201,050
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1838
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 60064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.
