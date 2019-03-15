flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1838 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC201,050

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1838
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 60064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2014
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 8, 2011
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

