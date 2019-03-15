6 Kreuzer 1838 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 60064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)