NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1837 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter19,7 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC314,400

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1837
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2097 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 220 CZK
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

