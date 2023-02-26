NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1837 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter19,7 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC314,400
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1837
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2097 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
