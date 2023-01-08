flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1835 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter19,7 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC831,800

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1835
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 8, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 10, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJuly 10, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Schulman - June 17, 2021
SellerSchulman
DateJune 17, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
SellerMöller
DateNovember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

