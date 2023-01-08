NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1835 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter19,7 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC831,800
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1835
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
