6 Kreuzer 1834 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter19,7 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC565,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1834
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
