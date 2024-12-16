flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1834 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter19,7 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC565,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1834
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Rio de la Plata - October 17, 2020
SellerRio de la Plata
DateOctober 17, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
SellerBAC
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
SellerBAC
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 26, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1834All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions