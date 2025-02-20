NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1833 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter19,7 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC641,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1833
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
