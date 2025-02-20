flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1833 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter19,7 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC641,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1833
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 16, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateApril 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - January 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

