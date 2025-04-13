flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1831 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter19,7 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,100,100

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - January 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 30, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateMay 9, 2010
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
