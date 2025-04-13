NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1831 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter19,7 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,100,100
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1831
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
