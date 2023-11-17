6 Kreuzer 1828 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)