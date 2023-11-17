flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1828 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,371)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC302,700

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

