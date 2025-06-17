6 Kreuzer 1827 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)