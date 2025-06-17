NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1827 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,371)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC302,100
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1827
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections