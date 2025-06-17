flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1827 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,371)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC302,100

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1827All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions