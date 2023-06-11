NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1826 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,371)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC314,020
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1826
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
