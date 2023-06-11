flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1826 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,371)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC314,020

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1826
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
