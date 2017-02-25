6 Kreuzer 1824 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition AU (1)