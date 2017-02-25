NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1824 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,371)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC83,400
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1824
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
