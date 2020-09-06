flag
6 Kreuzer 1822 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,371)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC306,420

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1822
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1822 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

