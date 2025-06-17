flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1819 (Nassau, William)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,385)
  • Weight2,17 g
  • Pure silver (0,0269 oz) 0,8355 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC378,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1819
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

