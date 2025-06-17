NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1819 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,385)
- Weight2,17 g
- Pure silver (0,0269 oz) 0,8355 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC378,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1819
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
