NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1818 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,385)
- Weight2,17 g
- Pure silver (0,0269 oz) 0,8355 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC262,500
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1818
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections