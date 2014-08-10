flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1818 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,385)
  • Weight2,17 g
  • Pure silver (0,0269 oz) 0,8355 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC262,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1818
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1818All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions