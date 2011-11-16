flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1817 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,385)
  • Weight2,17 g
  • Pure silver (0,0269 oz) 0,8355 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC108,720

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1817
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

