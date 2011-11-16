NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1817 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,385)
- Weight2,17 g
- Pure silver (0,0269 oz) 0,8355 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC108,720
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1817
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
