6 Kreuzer 1817 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1)