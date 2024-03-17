flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1836 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,329)
  • Weight1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter15,75 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC339,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1836
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

